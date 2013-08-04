CAIRO A group of Western and Arab envoys will visit jailed Muslim Brotherhood leader Khairat El-Shater as they seek to mediate an end to Egypt's crisis, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

The channel gave no further details on the meeting.

The envoys from the United States, the European Union, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have been meeting allies of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and the army-backed administration that replaced him in a bid to defuse the crisis.

Shater is deputy leader of the Brotherhood and its main political strategist.

