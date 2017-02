ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House on Tuesday called for an end to the "deplorable" violence in Egypt and said elections there must go forward.

"We are deeply concerned about the violence. The violence is deplorable. We call on all sides to exercise restraint," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

Egyptians frustrated by army rule battled police in Cairo streets again on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alister Bull, writing by Jeff Mason)