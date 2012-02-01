CAIRO The head of Egypt's ruling military council, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, vowed on Thursday to track down those behind soccer violence that killed more than 70 people in Port Said, speaking in a rare phone call to an Egyptian TV channel.

"These kind of events can happen anywhere in the world but we will not let those behind this get away," Tantawi said, speaking to the sports television channel owned by Al Ahli, one of the teams playing. He said victims would receive compensation after their cases were examined.

"We will get through this stage. Egypt will be stable. We have a roadmap to transfer power to elected civilians. If anyone is plotting instability in Egypt they will not succeed. Everyone will get what they deserve," he said, adding that securing the game was the responsibility of the police force.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)