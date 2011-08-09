CAIRO Syria is heading to a "point of no return" and national reforms must be implemented to avoid foreign interference, Egypt's foreign minister said Tuesday after almost five months of protests and forceful efforts by Syrian authorities to suppress them.

Mohammed Kamel Amr, appointed last month in a cabinet reshuffle, said "the situation in Syria was heading to a point of no return," and called for an "immediate halt to shootings," state news agency MENA reported.

"National reforms must be implemented to avoid foreign interference in Syrian affairs," Amr was quoted as saying.

Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby said Monday the pan-Arab body would use persuasion rather than "drastic measures" to press for an end to violence in Syria.

Last week was one of the bloodiest weeks in the five-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad. Activists say at least 1,600 civilians have died since the uprising erupted in March.

(Writing by Marwa Awad, editing by Tim Pearce)