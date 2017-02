WASHINGTON The United States does not have confirmation that a travel ban against U.S. pro-democracy workers in Egypt has been lifted, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday.

"We do not have confirmation that the travel ban has been lifted. We hope that it will be, and we will continue to work toward that," Clinton told U.S. lawmakers. "The reporting is encouraging but we have no confirmation."

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jackie Frank)