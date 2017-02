RABAT The United States and Egypt are holding intense talks to try to resolve within days the case of democracy activists who have been barred from leaving the country, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.

"We are in intense discussions with the government of Egypt to try to resolve the situation with the NGOs within days," said the senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Writing by Maria Golovnina)