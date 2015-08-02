CAIRO U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said a nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers last month would make Egypt and the region safer.

"There can be absolutely no question that the Vienna plan, if implemented, will make Egypt and all the countries of this region safer than they otherwise would be," he said at a news conference on Sunday following the first "strategic dialogue" between Egypt and the United States since 2009.

Kerry added that he agreed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri on the importance that upcoming parliamentary elections be "free, fair, and transparent" and that Shukri told him they would take place in the early fall.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)