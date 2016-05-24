CAIRO The crashed EgyptAir jet showed no technical issues before taking off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris according to an Aircraft Technical Log signed by its pilot before takeoff, Egyptian state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram said late on Tuesday.

Al-Ahram published a scan of the log on its website.

Egypt's largest state newspaper also reported that EgyptAir flight 804 transmitted 11 "electronic messages" starting at 5.09 p.m. ET on May 18. The first two indicated that the engines were functional.

The third message came at 8.26 p.m. ET on May 18 and showed a rise in the temperature of the co-pilot's window. The plane kept transmitting messages for the next three minutes before vanishing off radar screens, the Al-Ahram report said.

EgyptAir flight 804 vanished from radar screens last Thursday, with 66 passengers and crew on board.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by G Crosse)