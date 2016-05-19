Journalists report near the EgyptAir desk at Charles de Gaulle airport, after an EgyptAir flight disappeared from radar during its flight from Paris to Cairo, in Paris, France in Paris, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN There were no weather issues at the time and in the vicinity of the area where an EgyptAir plane with 66 people on board went missing on Thursday morning, European air traffic network manager Eurocontrol said.

It is not yet known what happened to the plane, which disappeared from radars early on Thursday morning over the southern Mediterranean while flying from Paris to Cairo.

Egyptian, Greek and French authorities were sending planes and boats to help search for the missing plane.

"There is no significant impact on traffic at present, although there is Search and Rescue activity in the area," Eurocontrol said in a statement.

For more information on the flight path of the EgyptAir plane click here

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)