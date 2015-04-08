Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
NEW YORK U.S. crude oil stocks recorded its largest weekly build in at least 14 years, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
U.S. crude stocks rose 10.9 million barrels to 482.4 million barrels in the week to April 3, data showed.
Meanwhile, U.S. Gulf Coast crude stocks recorded its largest weekly build since July 2010, rising 7.8 million barrels to 236.4 million barrels.
U.S. gasoline stocks recorded its highest level on record seasonally after rising 817,000 barrels to just under 230 million barrels, EIA data showed.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of a U.S. fiscal spending boost under President Donald Trump after his failure to push through a key healthcare reform bill.