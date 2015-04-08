NEW YORK U.S. crude oil stocks recorded its largest weekly build in at least 14 years, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

U.S. crude stocks rose 10.9 million barrels to 482.4 million barrels in the week to April 3, data showed.

Meanwhile, U.S. Gulf Coast crude stocks recorded its largest weekly build since July 2010, rising 7.8 million barrels to 236.4 million barrels.

U.S. gasoline stocks recorded its highest level on record seasonally after rising 817,000 barrels to just under 230 million barrels, EIA data showed.

