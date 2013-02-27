WASHINGTON Feb 27 U.S. oil demand in December was 835,000 barrels per day less than previously estimated, and down 673,000 bpd from a year earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

December oil demand was revised down by 4.40 percent to 18.130 million bpd from EIA's earlier estimate of 18.965 million bpd. The revised demand was down 3.58 percent from the 18.803 million bpd posted for the month in 2011. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)