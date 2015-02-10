NEW YORK Expected U.S. oil production in 2015 remained virtually unchanged from the previous month's forecast, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Tuesday.

The EIA expects total oil production in 2015 to be 9.3 million barrels per day, slightly lower than the 9.31 million bpd in last month's short-term energy outlook.

Meanwhile, 2016 total oil production was expected to average 9.52 million bpd, a fraction down from the previous 9.53 million bpd forecast. The EIA added that given its price forecast, it projects crude oil production in 2016 to be close to the highest annual average level of production in U.S. history of 9.6 million bpd in 1970.

In January, total U.S. crude oil production averaged some 9.2 million bpd, the EIA report added.

