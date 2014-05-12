Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
PARIS French construction and concessions company Eiffage (FOUG.PA) confirmed its full-year sales target on Monday after first-quarter revenue rose 4.5 percent, supported by a rebound in construction activity across Europe.
Sales in the first three months of the year reached 3.04 billion euros ($4.18 billion), driven by an 11.7 percent rise in construction revenue, Eiffage said in a statement.
The group's total order book rose 5.8 percent from the start of the year to 12.4 billion euros on April 1, while traffic on its APRR motorway network rose 0.7 percent over the quarter.
The company confirmed its sales target of 14.4 billion euros this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.