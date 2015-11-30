Egypt camel racers hope desert sport will spread to fresh pastures
ISMAILIA, Egypt On a desert track in eastern Egypt camels race across the sand, urged on by their young jockeys and a convoy of cars speeding alongside them.
PARIS – The Eiffel Tower light up with messages of hope on Sunday evening ahead of the international climate summit hosted by France.
The light installation, created by artist Naziha Mestaoui, called for a shift to renewable energy and the protection of the world's forests. Entitled "One heart one tree", the project aims to engage citizens and help push for an ambitious agreement at the upcoming climate change negotiations.
Some 140 world leaders are attending the World Climate Change Conference (COP21), which takes place in Paris this week.
ISMAILIA, Egypt On a desert track in eastern Egypt camels race across the sand, urged on by their young jockeys and a convoy of cars speeding alongside them.
The rusty patched bumble bee became the first wild bee in the continental United States to gain federal protection on Tuesday when it was added to the government's list of endangered and threatened species.