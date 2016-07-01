Adult swaddling therapy fad hits Tokyo
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
The Eiffel Tower is a must-see for many tourists visiting Paris but for one British family this week it also became their home for the night.
Michelle Stevenson won an overnight stay at the famed landmark in a contest organized by vacation rental website HomeAway in which participants were asked: "What would you do if the HomeAway Eiffel Tower apartment was all yours for a night?"
The mother of two autistic sons was among four winners treated to a night in the ephemeral luxury apartment on the structure's first floor with sweeping views of the French capital and a tour through passages closed to the public.
"It was for them really because they're fascinated by the Eiffel Tower, the structure and the lights," Stevenson said, referring to her sons. "Being autistic, I think the lights is just the big wow factor for them...It's just something that they'll never do again."
(Reporting By Reuters Television, writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
TOKYO Wrapped up from head to toe in a white bag and gently rocking from side to side, five Japanese mothers are hopeful Tokyo's latest health trend can cure their post-pregnancy aches and pains.
BEIJING As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate men looking to hire an instant girlfriend whom they can present to mom and dad.
HONG KONG It is a scene unlikely ever to become reality - American president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hugging and leaning in for a kiss on the bustling streets of Hong Kong.