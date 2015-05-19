DUBLIN Irish telecoms firm eircom said on Tuesday it had rejected a takeover offer of between 3.2 billion to 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) from an unnamed bidder because it undervalued the business.

Eircom last year pulled out of a possible initial public offering (IPO) having appointed investment banks to examine what would have been a third flotation in 15 years.

"While the bidder was very credible, the board believed that, with the business reaching an inflection point, the indicated price range undervalued the group," eircom said in a statement.

The former state telecoms operator filed for protection from its creditors three years ago to restructure 3.75 billion euros of debt.

The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the United States and administration in Britain - was the largest in Irish corporate history.

After reporting third-quarter revenue of 311 million euros on Monday, a 1 percent fall year-on-year, chief executive Richard Moat told the Irish Times the company would return to revenue growth in the current quarter, bringing it "one step closer" to a renewed flotation attempt.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by David Evans)