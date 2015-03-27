MILAN Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset (MS.MI) group, won backing from shareholders on Friday for its bid to acquire state-owned rival Rai Way.

It still faces government opposition, however.

Chief Executive Guido Barbieri appeared to soften the group's earlier demand for a share of at least two thirds in Rai Way (RWAY.MI), controlled by the government through state broadcaster Rai, saying 51 percent would be a "logical" limit and even leaving the door open to a lower stake.

"We would certainly not accept 49 percent without guarantees on governance," he said after a shareholders meeting to approve a cash call to fund the 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid.

As well as Mediaset, EI Towers shareholders include major investment funds like Amber Capital, BlackRock, Octavia Advisors and Threadneedle Asset Management.

EI Towers ETI.MI announced a 1.2 billion euro ($1.30 billion) bid for Rai Way last month but ran into the government's insistence that at least 51 percent of Rai Way would have to remain in public ownership.

The bid is being closely watched in Rome for its possible impact on relations between Berlusconi and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is pushing to complete wide-ranging reform of electoral laws that will require broad support in parliament.

However the government has shown no sign of relaxing its requirement that a majority of Rai Way remains in public hands and Industry Minister Federica Guidi said it would not change ownership rules to allow a bid.

Bourse regulator Consob has also asked for further clarification on the bid from the company.

Barbieri denied that Mediaset, which owns 40 percent of EI Towers, had anything to do with the proposed acquisition and he said he had never been in touch with Berlusconi over the deal.

But it remains highly sensitive politically at a time when Renzi is trying to hammer out a far-reaching reform of the electoral law that he will struggle to pass without the cooperation of Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party.

He said the group, which has so far not been in direct touch with either Rai Way or Rai, would take the initiative to open communications.

"We'll do it soon, we'll assess whether we do it with both," he said.

One of the original conditions for the bid to go through is that EI Towers wins at least 66.67 percent of the capital of Rai Way but Barbieri's comments on Friday appeared to indicate the group was softening its demands.

