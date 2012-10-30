Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
WARSAW Private equity fund Advent International has secured a 98-percent stake in Polish retailer EKO Holding EKOP.WA, ending a month-long bidding war with rival fund Mid Europa Partners, Advent said on Tuesday.
Advent sweetened its bid three times to fend off Mid Europa and its final offer valued the company at 340 million zlotys ($106 million).
The private equity firm now wants to squeeze out the remaining shareholders to delist EKO, Advent said.
EKO, which has more than 300 stores in western and southern Poland, expects sales of some 543 million zlotys this year.
Advent had been assured of at least a majority stake in EKO when the retailer's former chief executive Krzysztof Gradecki and his wife agreed to tender their 55 percent holding to Advent earlier in October. ($1 = 3.2133 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.