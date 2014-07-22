Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
TEL AVIV El Al Israel Airlines said on Tuesday it expects the conflict in Gaza to reduce the company's revenue by $40-$50 million in the third quarter amid a wave of cancellations.
"There have been many flight cancellations by foreign and Israeli passengers, both on outgoing as well as incoming flights," Israel's flag carrier said in a statement, noting the figure was only an initial estimate.
"This is in addition to a significant drop in reservations for the company's flights, which to the best of the company's knowledge is due to the conflict."
The worst fighting in five years between Israel and Islamist Hamas is entering its third week, with the Palestinian death toll reaching almost 550. Two Israeli civilians have been killed by Palestinian rocket fire into Israel as well as 27 soldiers.
Israeli tourism was on track for another record year in 2014 until a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza and images of citizens rushing to shelters triggered a wave of cancellations.
In the third quarter of 2013, El Al's revenue rose 6.2 percent to $643.3 million, the highest in five years.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.