FILE PHOTO: An EL AL Airlines aircraft is seen at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

JERUSALEM El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) is buying three more Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth more than $729 million, firming up additional commitments made in 2015, the companies said on Wednesday.

The order includes two 787-8s and one 787-9. Israel's flag carrier now has six unfilled orders for 787s, with lease agreements in place for a further seven Dreamliners.

El Al expects the first of an eventual 16 Dreamliners to arrive in August.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)