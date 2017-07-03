Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.
JERUSALEM Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) said on Monday its Sun d'Or unit agreed to buy smaller low-cost rival Israir from IDB Tourism.
Sun d'Or, which flies to 17 destinations in France, Italy, Switzerland, Greece and elsewhere in Europe, will pay up to $24 million for Israir. IDB Tourism will also receive a 25 percent stake in Sun d'Or.
Israir, which flies to 28 cities in Europe, will become a wholly owned unit of Sun d'Or. The airline has 650 employees and earned $11.7 million in 2016 but lost $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.
El Al said the deal is expected to be signed in the coming days, with closing planned for Dec. 31. It still needs various approvals, including from the antitrust regulator as well as the signing of a new collective agreement with Israir pilots.
It may be canceled should the deal not be completed by March 31, 2018.
As part of the deal, Israir will sell to third parties the four aircraft it owns for $70 million and lease them back.
On Sunday, El Al's board approved the plan.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
ZURICH Activist investor Keith Meister's Corvex hedge fund and New York's 40 North have taken a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant to fight the Swiss chemical maker's planned merger with Huntsman Corp .
LONDON Worldpay Group Plc , Britain's largest payment processor, on Tuesday received rival bid approaches from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank , sending its shares up by more than 25 percent.