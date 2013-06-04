DUBLIN Elan ELN.I got relief from courts in two countries on Monday that temporarily prevents U.S.-based investment firm Royalty Pharma ROYPH.UL from going ahead with its $6.4 billion bid for the Irish drug firm.

Royalty increased its hostile cash offer two weeks ago but Elan, which has rejected Royalty's advances, said on Monday that Ireland's High Court issued an order restraining Royalty from distributing a proxy statement on the bid to its shareholders.

Separately, a U.S. federal court judge granted a temporary restraining order late on Monday blocking Royalty from "consummating or closing" its tender offer to buy Elan's outstanding shares.

In its complaint presented to a New York court, Elan said that Royalty's disclosures in its increased bid were "materially inadequate" and denied Elan shareholders the opportunity to properly evaluate the offer.

It said that by reducing the acceptance bar for its bid to 50 percent plus one share from 90 percent, Royalty raised the prospect of taking control of Elan but being restricted under law from delisting it, as its original bid stated.

This could leave nearly half of Elan's shareholders as minority holders in a company controlled by Royalty Pharma but with no clear idea of what the U.S. firm's plans are, Elan said.

"Because of Royalty Pharma's failure to disclose all material information as required by law, Elan's shareholders lack clear and accurate information about Royalty Pharma's intentions," Elan said in its complaint.

"The effect of this uncertainty is to coerce Elan's shareholders to accept Royalty Pharma's inadequate offering price rather than wait to determine the undisclosed consequences of Royalty Pharma taking control of Elan."

U.S. District Judge William Pauley scheduled a June 11 hearing on whether he should preliminarily enjoin Royalty from moving forward with the tender offer.

Elan said its complaint in the Irish court referred to a proxy statement, filed by Royalty with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week, that Elan argued had failed to meet several material disclosure requirements under Irish takeover laws.

The matter was adjourned at the court until early on Tuesday.

However, in a blow to Elan's hopes of convincing shareholders to reject Royalty's $12.50 per share offer, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) also recommended on Monday that Elan's shareholders reject a series of planned transactions at a meeting due to be held on June 17.

Royalty has made its offer conditional on its target's shareholders rejecting a $1 billion royalties deal with U.S. company Theravance THRX.O and a smaller transaction to take over two privately owned drug companies.

Many institutional investors, such as mutual funds, rely on ISS to decide on how to vote on situations. Elan admitted last week that there were different opinions among shareholders on the Theravance deal.

"We welcome ISS's recommendations regarding Elan's proposals," Royalty Pharma chief executive Pablo Legorreta said in a statement.

"We believe shareholders will welcome the opportunity to sell their Elan shares now and reinvest the cash they receive in companies with superior management teams."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin, Abhishek Takle in Bangalore and Nate Raymond and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Chris Gallagher)