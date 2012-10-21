TEL AVIV Israeli electronics defense firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.O) said its U.S. subsidiary won a $17.5 million contract from Boeing Co (BA.N) to redesign and upgrade the Apache Block III AH-64D mission processor over a five-year period.

The mission processor will provide the Apache Block III avionics and mission equipment with the ability to perform sophisticated on-board computing tasks, Elbit (ESLT.O) said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)