Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
TEL AVIV Israeli electronics defense firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.O) said its U.S. subsidiary won a $17.5 million contract from Boeing Co (BA.N) to redesign and upgrade the Apache Block III AH-64D mission processor over a five-year period.
The mission processor will provide the Apache Block III avionics and mission equipment with the ability to perform sophisticated on-board computing tasks, Elbit (ESLT.O) said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.