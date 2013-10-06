TEL AVIV Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) said its wholly owned subsidiary Elop won a follow-on contract worth $33 million to supply its Digital Compass electro-optical payload systems to an Asia-Pacific air force.

The systems, to be installed onboard helicopters, will be supplied over three years, Elbit (ESLT.O) said on Sunday.

Elbit did not disclose the name of the country at the customer's request.

"This important follow-on program reflects the customer's satisfaction from the systems acquired a number of years ago," said Adi Dar, general manager of Elop.

Digital Compass (digital compact multi purpose advanced stabilized system) is a low weight, multi-sensor electro-optical payload system, providing solutions for airborne applications as well as for land and naval platforms. It offers intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance even in harsh weather conditions.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)