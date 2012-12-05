Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
TEL AVIV Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) said its subsidiary won a contract from Israel Aerospace Industries to provide a space camera for the Italian OPTSAT 3000 observation satellite.
The project, comprising the Jupiter advanced camera and additional services, is valued at $40 million and will be completed within three and a half years by Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop.
"Our systems are supplied to a variety of space agencies and customers in the satellite market," Adi Dar, Elop's general manager, said in a statement on Wednesday. "We trust that this contract will lead to additional contracts, both in Israel and abroad."
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.