PHOENIX The Arizona Republican Presidential/CNN Debate has been set back by two months to February next year to bring it closer to the state's presidential primary, CNN said on Tuesday.

The debate, which is being sponsored by CNN, will move to February 22, 2012, from the previously scheduled date of November 30, CNN said in a news release.

"Arizona will hold its primary on February 28, 2012, and CNN decided it would be more appropriate to hold this important debate in the critical state of Arizona closer to the primary election," the network said.

"CNN's partner in the debate, the Arizona Republican Party, and Gov. Jan Brewer, a driving force in making this debate happen, agreed to CNN's request to change the date," it added.

Back in September, the Republican National Committee offered to hold a presidential debate in Arizona in an apparent exchange for the state not bringing forward its primary to January 31 from February 28.

Shunting Arizona's primary to the end of January would likely have set off a scramble among the other states to jump ahead once again, throwing the Republican electoral calendar into turmoil.

Brewer's office said setting the date of the debate back by two months would have no impact on the governor's principal aim, which was to showcase the Republican contenders for the desert state's voters.

"The governor's priority was always to get a debate in Arizona in which our voters could get an up-close look at the candidates before Arizona's presidential primary at the end of February," spokesman Matthew Benson told Reuters.

"This debate still accomplishes that," he added.

The 2012 presidential nominating race kicks off with the Iowa caucuses on January 3, followed by the New Hampshire, South Carolina and Florida primaries the same month.

The televised debate will be held at the Mesa Arts Center, in the Phoenix valley, and air in prime-time on CNN.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Peter Bohan)