File photo of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey governor Chris Christie speaking during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina on September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican presidential hopeful, apologized for speaking too loudly on Sunday in a designated quiet car on an Amtrak train, a spokeswoman said.

Christie accidentally took a seat in "Amtrak's notorious quiet car" on Sunday morning, spokeswoman Samantha Smith said.

"After breaking the cardinal rule of the quiet car, the governor promptly left once he realized the serious nature of his mistake and enjoyed the rest of his time on the train from the cafe car," Smith said in a statement.

Smith offered sincere apologies for the governor to riders who were offended.

Christie was returning to New Jersey after an appearance on the CBS show "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning.

The Gawker site first reported the incident, saying that a conductor asked Christie to leave the quiet car because he was making phone calls and talking loudly. Christie representatives say he left the car once he realized his mistake.

