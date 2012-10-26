NEW YORK, Oct 26 (IFR) - A Republican win in the US presidential election on November 6 may not be as bullish for financial markets as many believe if the latest equity and rates moves are anything to go by.

Mitt Romney's surge in the polls since the first presidential debate on October 3 has market participants analyzing the likely market effects of a Republican administration.

Romney had consistently trailed about seven percentage points in the Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll of the popular vote but now leads Barack Obama by one point.

The prevailing belief is that the Massachusetts governor's intention to roll back banking regulations, scrap ObamaCare, and institute more business-friendly policies will inject confidence that could lead to spikes in the fixed-income, rates, and subsequently, equity markets.

Some believe a Romney win would lead to a sharp rally in the days following the election. But any knee-jerk reaction is expected to fade until the market receives clarity on the impending fiscal cliff.

"In terms of yield curve movement lately, the perception across the market is that Romney will be more pro-growth, so we have been steepening when the momentum has shifted his way," said Greg Faranello, senior rates trader at Societe Generale.

"But in reality the market really doesn't know how fiscal cliff discussions will evolve through the end of the year either way, so any immediate steepening will likely fade until we have more clarity, which could take some time."

But likely changes to Federal Reserve policy under Romney, as well as ambiguity around fiscal consolidation and the handling of the fiscal cliff, are increasing volatility and uncertainty - the effects of which, some believe, are being underestimated.

UPSET

Romney's intention not to re-appoint Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term runs out in 2014 could upset the supportive backdrop for risk assets that has resulted from ongoing quantitative easing, according to Barclays strategists Maneesh Deshpande and Rajiv Setia.

The assumption that a new Fed chairman under Romney would be more hawkish and less accommodating to markets would provide additional headwinds against economic growth. The market has already started pricing in an expected change to Fed policy at the end of 2014, with the expected Fed funds rate for December 2015 rising roughly 20bp since Romney's performance in the first debate on October 3.

"Given how deeply the 'Fed on hold till 2014' view is entrenched into the market, any repricing of this probability could have significant repercussions," wrote Deshpande in a recent note.

The interest rate swaps market has started to reprice, too, with five-year tenors becoming more volatile than the back-end over the past few weeks. Additionally, implied volatilities for short-dated options on five-year rates have also started to tick up, after having been on a gradual dip since August 2011.

While short-term equity volatility has increased out to November 6, indicating an equity move of 1.4% on election day itself, according to Barclays analysts, the S&P 500 has failed to react to Obama's declining probability of victory.

The index has hovered between 1,428 and 1,461 since the beginning of October, before falling down to 1,409 last week because of poor corporate earnings.

Obama's likelihood of victory has dropped from just below 80% to about 60% in that time, according to political prediction market InTrade.

Beyond the Fed policy issues lies the likelihood for fiscal tightening over the near term. Both candidates have pledged to cut the deficit, with Romney specifically citing cuts on spending as a tool for rebalancing. But Setia from Barclays says the candidates and market participants are underestimating the difficulty of fiscal consolidation.

"There is this idea that growth comes in much stronger with pro-business and lower regulation," Setia told IFR.

"While that may all be true, if Romney also follows through with his campaign pledge to fix the deficit, that is going to involve huge cuts in government spending, which have helped support growth over the past four years as the household sector was deleveraging. When you cut government spending, it creates headwinds for growth, as the experience of the rest of the developed world shows."

A report from the International Monetary Fund released this month argued that policymakers in developed economies attempting fiscal consolidation had underestimated the negative effects of their policies, subsequently producing a drag on growth and missing their targets.