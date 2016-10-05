MEXICO CITY Oct 4 Mexico Central Bank may opt
not to follow any impending interest rate increase by the U.S.
Federal Reserve if the outcome of the U.S. presidential election
is favorable to Mexico, the bank's Governor Agustin Carstens
said on Tuesday.
Asked on local television whether Mexico would seek to
follow a rate hike by the Fed, Carstens referred to the November
election, speaking just a few days after the Mexican central
bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points.
"We'll have to see the result of the elections, if there's a
good result, we've moved ahead of the Fed, and possibly it won't
be necessary to raise them (rates)," Carstens said.
Carstens said last week that a victory by Republican
candidate Donald Trump would hit Mexico like a hurricane, and
noted that a win by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would
produce a more favorable scenario for the Mexican economy.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)