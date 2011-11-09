CLEVELAND Cleveland police were searching for an election worker who allegedly bit a voter on the nose in a confrontation outside a Cleveland area polling place on Tuesday, an election official said.

"Allegedly one of our workers attacked a voter," said Jane Platten, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. "I was told he went after the person's head area and possibly bit him on the nose."

The election worker, James Norman Williams, who has worked eight elections since 2006 "without incident," was arguing with a private campaign worker about the placement of campaign signs near a polling place when he was confronted by passing voter, Greg Flanagan, she said.

Williams, hired for $11 per hour to serve as a "rover" who travels between voting locations to address issues as they arise, was telling the campaigner to move the signs farther away from the polling place, Platten said.

After an altercation outside Gloria Dei Evangelica Lutheran Church where he allegedly bit Flanagan, Williams "got into his car and left the polling location and the police are pursuing him," Platten said.

