PHILADELPHIA Democratic incumbent Mayor Michael Nutter won a strong reelection victory on Tuesday in Philadelphia, while voters in suburban Montgomery County were leaning to Democrats in a closely watched race for the county commission in a long-time Republican stronghold.

Turnout was very light in both the city and suburbs, which enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures, according to the Committee of Seventy, an election watchdog group.

Nutter had 75 percent of the vote with 96 percent of the precincts tallied, according to the city's official election site. He had been expected to win easily in the city where registered Democrats hold a nearly 8-1 edge over Republicans.

"This is just a beginning. We have work to do," Nutter told supporters at a victory celebration. "We're not done yet."

Republican Karen Brown, 51, a retired school teacher, got 22 percent of the vote, while independent Diop Olugbala, 34, a community activist also known as Wali Rahman, had 3.5 percent.

In two statewide races, with nearly 90 percent of districts counted for State Superior Court judge, Democrat David Wecht led with 54 percent over Republican Vic Stabile with 45 percent.

Commonwealth Court Republican Anne Covey had 52 percent of the vote over Democrat Kathryn Boockvar who had 47 percent, according to the state's election site.

The Montgomery County race for county commission was the most closely watched among the state's county races.

It is the third largest in the state after Philadelphia and Allegheny counties, and some observers said for the first time in its 140-year voting history, it could swing Democratic.

With 68 percent of votes counted, Democrat Josh Shapiro, a state House member, had 27 percent and his running mate Leslie Richards, a Whitemarsh Township supervisor, had 26 percent.

Republican incumbent Commissioner Bruce Castor, an outspoken former district attorney, followed with 23 percent and his running mate Jenny Brown, a township commissioner in Lower Merion, has 22 percent, according to official county data.

The top three vote-getters are elected to the three-member county commission.

Registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans by about 32,000 in Montgomery County. The rise in registered Democrats is tied to voter registration drives for former Democratic Governor Ed Rendell and President Barack Obama and to an influx of new residents from Democratic strongholds such as Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has not had a Republican mayor in 60 years. The city has nearly 800,000 registered Democrats versus 127,165 Republicans.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Peter Bohan)