LONDON Shareholders in British private equity firm Electra voted in favour of activist investor Edward Bramson joining the board at a general meeting on Thursday.

Shareholders in Electra, which owns restaurant chain TGI Fridays in Britain, voted 53.5 percent in favour of the resolution by Bramson's investment vehicle Sherborne to appoint Bramson to the board.

Shareholders also supported a separate resolution to appoint former Sherborne Chairman Ian Brindle as non-executive director to the board.

Bramson last attempted to join the board in October 2014.

