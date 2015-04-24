An Electrolux logo is seen at a factory in Porcia, northern Italy, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

STOCKHOLM Home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) reported a smaller than expected slide in first quarter earnings and stood by its forecast for growth in white goods markets on both sides of the North Atlantic this year.

The company, battling for market leadership with U.S. Whirlpool (WHR.N) and Korean LG Electronics (066570.KS), said operating earnings fell to 516 million crowns ($59.7 million) from a year-ago 731 million, above a mean forecast of 375 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Swedish company had already warned earlier this month it would slump to a loss in its North American arm, mainly related to mounting costs to adapt product lines in the face of new energy requirements.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)