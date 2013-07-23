SAN FRANCISCO Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) reported lower revenue, but higher profit for the first quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, the company posted total revenue of $949 million compared with $955 million a year ago. It reported a net profit of $222 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $201 million, or 63 cents per share a year ago.

Adjusted revenue rose about 1 percent to $495 million from a year ago, exceeding Wall Street analysts' estimates of $453.8 million, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

Electronic Arts shares were up at $25.30 in after-hours trading after closing at $23.83 on Tuesday.

