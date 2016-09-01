Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
SANTIAGO Chilean chemical and fertilizer producer SQM said on Thursday that it has agreed to purchase a 17 percent stake in Australia's Elemental Minerals Ltd (ELM.AX), giving it a foothold in various potassium deposits in the Republic of Congo.
SQM SQMa.SNSQM_pb.SN(SQM.N) said that preliminary studies suggest that the projects, which still require definitive feasibility studies, "boast some of the highest grade potassium available and could therefore potentially lead to some of the lowest-cost production in the market."
SQM will subscribe to a $20 million capital increase in Elemental Minerals in exchange for the 17 percent and a right of first refusal for some 20 percent of the company's total potash production.
The deal comes as SQM is facing arbitration procedures in Chile with government-run economic development agency Corfo over leasing payments.
"We are confident that adding this project to our growing portfolio offers real potential long-term growth opportunities for SQM," said SQM's chief executive Patricio de Solminihac.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.