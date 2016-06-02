SAO PAULO Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA on Thursday presented a request for review before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over a potential delisting of the Brazilian company's shares in New York for failing to file relevant financial information.

In a securities filing, the state-controlled utility known as Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) said the New York Stock Exchange will set a date for presentation of the request. The SEC began procedures to delist Eletrobras' American depositary receipts after the company failed to file the so-called 20-F formulary before the deadline.

