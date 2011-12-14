NEW YORK A woman was crushed to death on Wednesday by an elevator that began moving as she was stepping on board, authorities said.

The freak accident occurred mid-morning in a 25-story office building at 285 Madison Avenue, near Grand Central Terminal, according to the Fire Department of New York.

The woman was about halfway into the elevator when it shot upward, a fire department spokeswoman said. She was lifted up and crushed between the shaft and the elevator, she said.

The doors remained open as the elevator rose.

Two other people on board the elevator suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear how far the elevator rose. The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.

The building houses a number of advertising agencies that traditionally have had offices along Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

(Reporting by Aman Ali, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Greg McCune)