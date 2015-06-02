The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a panel of experts would discuss a marketing application from Eli Lilly & Co on a new targeted lung cancer treatment.

The FDA said the panel would review data that showed improved overall survival rate in lung cancer patients treated with a combination of Lilly's experimental drug, necitumumab, and chemotherapy agents gemcitabine and cisplatin.

The panel will discuss the application on July 9, FDA said on its website on Tuesday.

Lilly has applied for approval of the combination to treat non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for nearly 85 percent of all lung cancers in the United States.

If approved, necitumumab will be the company's third drug to treat different forms of lung cancer.

Cowen & Co analysts estimate necitumumab to rake in sales of about half a billion in 2020, or about 4 percent of revenue the brokerage expects from new drugs in that year.

