Beauty products company Elizabeth Arden Inc RDEN.O posted a third-quarter loss, but higher-than-expected third-quarter sales that were helped in part by the popularity of celebrity fragrances named for stars like Nicki Minaj and by its push into international markets.

Arden, also known for its Prevage anti-aging creams, reported on Thursday a net loss of $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, versus a profit of $2.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

But excluding charges such as expenses related to its efforts to enhance its namesake brand, Arden had a profit of 2 cents per share, in line with to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 10.5 percent to $264.5 million, slightly above Wall Street forecasts.

Arden stuck to its earlier results forecasts for the full fiscal year ending June 30, and said it still expects an adjusted profit of $2.30 per share to $2.50 per share and a sales rise of 9 percent to 11 percent.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York)