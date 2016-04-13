Elton John played for New York celebrities at a fundraiser for breast cancer research on Tuesday that raised more than $6.8 million. Actress Elizabeth Hurley, fashion designer Vera Wang, dancer Misty Copeland and realty TV star Bethenny Frankel of “Real Housewives of New York” fame were among those attending the annual Hot Pink Party organized by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Foundation, founded in 1993 by the late Austrian-American businesswoman Evelyn H. Lauder, is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world and supports work in 13 countries.