NEW YORK The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday it expected neutral El Niño weather conditions to persist in the Northern Hemisphere through spring.

In its monthly report, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center said that atmospheric and ocean conditions during October indicated El Niño was unlikely to cause extreme weather for the Northern Hemisphere through the spring.

Even so, the forecaster cautioned weather conditions could become more extreme.

"Though confidence is highest for (conditions to be) neutral, there are growing probabilities for warm conditions" toward the spring and summer, the forecaster said.

The El Niño weather pattern is eyed with caution, as it can lead to flooding in the United States and South America and trigger drought conditions in Southeast Asia and Australia.

