Eloqua Limited, which provides revenue performance management (RPM) software solutions, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the company said J.P. Morgan Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities would be lead underwriters for the offering.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it will use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes, to aid future expansion and repay debts.

The company, which uses its proprietary Eloqua platform to provide RPM solutions, plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq global market under the symbol "ELOQ."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.

