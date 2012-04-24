SEOUL SK hynix was approached by Toshiba Corp to make a joint bid for troubled Elpida Memory Inc and the two firms held initial talks, but failed to proceed into more serious discussions, a source close to SK hynix said on Tuesday.

The source declined to elaborate on why the discussions collapsed. SK hynix declined to comment.

Other sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Toshiba was no longer bidding for Elpida, leaving three foreign firms including SK hynix and Micron Technology in the race to take over the company.

