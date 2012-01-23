TOKYO Japan's Elpida Memory 6665.T is in the final stage of talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology (MU.O) and Taiwan's Nanya Technology (2408.TW), the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded giants and has been seeking ways to survive.

(Reporting By Nobuhiro Kubo)