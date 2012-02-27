TOKYO Japan's Elpida Memory, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, said it had been expecting concrete offers to come through during the day but they failed to materialize.

Elpida President Yukio Sakamoto told a news conference that the company had expected concrete offers from potential partners, but when they did not appear the firm decided to file for bankruptcy.

Media reports in recent weeks said Elpida was in talks with Micron Technology and its Taiwanese partner Nanya Technology on a possible equity tie-up.

Sources familiar with the matter also said this month that several large Japanese chipmakers were in talks about consolidating their struggling system chip operations with government backing in a scheme including U.S.-based GlobalFoundries and that could also involve Elpida.

