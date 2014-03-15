Salvador Sanchez Ceren of the ruling Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) addresses followers and the media during a news conference in San Salvador March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana

Norman Quijano of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) greets supporters in San Salvador March 12, 2014.

Norman Quijano, presidential candidate of the conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance party (ARENA) speaks to Reuters journalists about his demand for the annulment of the election, at the international airport in San Salvador March 11, 2014.

SAN SALVADOR The runner-up in El Salvador's presidential election said he had requested the Supreme Court on Friday to order a recount of the weekend's tight contest.

Norman Quijano, a former mayor of San Salvador and candidate of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) party, finished fewer than 7,000 votes behind Salvador Sanchez Ceren of the ruling leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front.

Quijano, 67, told reporters he filed a request for an injunction with the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court.

He had already filed a claim with the electoral tribunal to annul the election because of fraud. Political analysts say his challenge is not expected to succeed.

The electoral tribunal has said it could take until early next week to work through Quijano's legal challenge to the election and settle any remaining doubts.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Christine Murray and Mohammad Zargham)