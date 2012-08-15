Rock singer Debbie Harry crowned Style Icon at Elle Style Awards
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.
LOS ANGELES Robert Wayne Birch, a backup musician and bass player for Elton John, was found dead in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday of an apparent suicide resulting from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.
Los Angeles County Assistant Coroner Chief Ed Winter said Birch's body was found after 1 a.m. PDT (0800 GMT) in a community of the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. The case is "being investigated as a possible suicide," Winter said.
Birch, who also played saxophone, worked as the bass player in John's band starting in the early 1990s, opening the door for Birch to play with other famous musicians and bands such as Billy Joel, Keith Emerson, and The Replacements.
LOS ANGELES Adele swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shock, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.
LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga soared back up the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday after a flawless performance at the Super Bowl halftime show gave her catalog of music a sales boost.