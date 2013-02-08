Roche trial finds new drug cocktail cuts breast cancer deaths
ZURICH Roche's bid to shield its ageing but lucrative oncology franchise from cheaper copies got a lift from a trial showing a new drug cocktail kept breast cancer patients alive longer.
LONDON The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it had started a formal safety review of Bayer's acne pill Diane 35 and its generic versions, following a request by France.
French authorities suspended sales of medicines last week after four deaths over the past 25 years were linked to their use. Bayer said at the time it was "surprised" by the suspension.
The European watchdog, which expects to give its view in May, said the risk of blood clots with the medicines was low but well known. It urged patients currently taking Diane 35 or one of its generics not to stop and to consult their doctors if they were concerned.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
ZURICH Roche's bid to shield its ageing but lucrative oncology franchise from cheaper copies got a lift from a trial showing a new drug cocktail kept breast cancer patients alive longer.
(Reuters Health) - - Internet-based psychotherapy focused on changing behavior may be tied to improved body image and sexual functioning in breast cancer survivors, a recent study suggests.
BRUSSELS A Brussels conference to finance global family planning initiatives raised 181 million euros ($190.34 million) after a U.S. halt to such programs left NGOs worldwide with a large funding gap.