Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
LONDON The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it was recommending restricting the use of medicines containing cilostazol, sold by Otsuka under the brand name Pletal, following concerns over side effects.
A review of evidence found the drug's modest benefit was only greater than its risk of damaging the heart or causing serious bleeding in a limited number of patients.
Cilostazol, also sold as Ekistol, is used for treatment of intermittent claudication, or limping, usually as a result of arterial disease.
The agency said cilostazol should only be used in patients whose symptoms had not improved despite lifestyle changes. It should also not be used in patients who have fast, abnormal heartbeats, or those with recent unstable angina, heart attack or bypass surgery, or who take two or more blood-thinning drugs.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
ATLANTA Arthritis prevents a growing number of Americans from engaging in daily routines like holding a cup, lifting a bag of groceries and walking to a car, a federal report said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - A growing share of overweight and obese Americans are not trying to shed excess pounds, and researchers think it's at least in part because more people see being fat as socially acceptable, if not healthy.