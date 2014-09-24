LONDON/DUBAI Emaar Properties EMAR.DU [IPO-EMAR.DU], Dubai's largest listed developer, is likely to price the flotation of its malls unit at 2.90 dirhams a share, the top of its range, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The price would give the unit a value of 37.7 billion dirhams ($10.26 billion), one of the sources said. Strong demand has seen the institutional tranche subscribed at 7.5 times at the top end of the 2.50-2.90 dirham range, while the retail tranche is subscribed 20 times, two further sources said.

